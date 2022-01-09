As Kajal Aggarwal Announces Her Pregnancy, Samantha Prabhu & Other Celebs Congratulate Her

After several speculations actor Kajal Aggarwal announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. As the actor shared the news with her fans and followers on Instagram, several celebs wished Kajal and her husband. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also left a comment on Kajal's post and wrote 'so excited for you' as she congratulated the Singham actor.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulates Kajal Aggarwal on her pregnancy

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and sparked pregnant rumours as she posted a picture with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. In the picture, Gautam could be seen cradling Kajal's baby bump, sharing the photo the actor wrote, "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts :)"

Aggarwal then went on and confirmed her pregnancy as she shared an advertisement of a pregnancy kit and wrote, "I am so excited to meet my little one this year, I couldn't be happier." As she shared the post, fans filled the comment section with congratulatory messages. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu left a comment and wrote, "Awww cutie look at you glowing .. lots of love dear Kaj.. so so excited for you." Actors Lavanya Tripathi and Nisha Agarwal also congratulated Aggarwal as they left their comments on her post.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on October 30, 2020 in an intimate wedding ceremony. As she announced her wedding on Instagram she wrote that, they strictly followed COVID protocols, Aggarwal wrote "Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However, we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that we're able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon."

On the work front, Kajal will next be seen in the action movie Acharya that will also feature Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. She will also be seen in the vigilante action thriller film Indian 2. The movie is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian and also stars Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu reprising their roles from the first film. The movie also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Jisshu Sengupta.

Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial/@samantharuthprabhuoffl