As Kamal Haasan Turns 67, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Extends 'hearty Birthday Wishes'

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan celebrated his 67th birthday on November 7 and received wishes from several celebrities of the industry and other prominent leaders. Haasan's contributions to the film industry have time and again been praised by his contemporaries across the Indian film fraternity. Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan took to his Twitter and extended warm wishes for the actor/politician on his birthday.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wishes Kamal Haasan on his birthday

As Kamal Haasan ringed his 67th birthday, several celebrities, prominent figures and leaders wished the megastar on his birthday. The Chief Minister of Kerala, via his Twitter, wished the Vishwaroopam actor. CM Vijayan wrote, "Hearty birthday wishes dear@ikamalhaasan. You have always stood by Kerala in our every need. We are proud of your precious contributions to our cinema and culture. I wish you more happiness and success in your life and career."

Hearty birthday wishes dear @ikamalhaasan. You have always stood by Kerala in our every need. We are proud of your precious contributions to our cinema and culture. I wish you more happiness and success in your life and career. pic.twitter.com/k0wUg0SJc2 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) November 7, 2021

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K.Stalin also wished the veteran actor turned politician, Stalin wrote, "'Kalaignani', the best actor in Indian cinema and the leader of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party @ikamalhaasan Happy birthday to you. Congratulations on continuing to do good deeds with well-being."

Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback photo as she wished her father.

Shruti wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! @ikamalhaasan may this year and many more to come be filled with your signature brand of joy, magic and artistry lots of love and can’t wait to see the incredible things you have in store for us."

Haasan started his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma, for which he won the President's Gold Medal. His breakthrough as a lead actor came in 1975 drama Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K. Balachander.

The actor, in his long illustrious career, has won four National Film Awards and 19 Filmfare Awards. He was awarded the 'Kalaimamani' award in 1984, the 'Padma Shri' in 1990, the 'Padma Bhushan' in 2014. Haasan has acted in over 220 films and in 2019, he became one of the few actors in India to have completed 60 years working in cinema.

The actor will next be seen in action-thriller film Vikram alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Shivani Narayanan. He will also be seen in the vigilante action-thriller Indian 2, the sequel to his 1996 film Indian. The film stars Kamal Haasan reprising his role from the first film, while Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Jisshu Sengupta too join the cast.

Image: PTI