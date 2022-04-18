As 'KGF 2' Enters Rs 500 Crore Club, Yash Enjoys Quality Time With Wife & Kids; See Pic

Continuing his mission of conquering the world's riches, Rocky Bhai is currently breaking Indian box offices left and right since April 14, 2022. The anticipation of the film accumulated in the past four years was reflected in the thunderous response of the moviegoers at the ticket window as the Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 ended up emerging all-time highest Hindi dubbed grosser beating SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion.

Moreover, it has also raked in over Rs 500 crore across the world. It is also important to note that the Prashanth Neel directorial has achieved these feats within the first four days of its release. While the film continues to strike hard at the box office, see how Yash is spending his time post the release.

KGF 2 star Yash spends time with family

Yash, who reprised his role as Rocky Bhai from KGF Chapter 1 released in 2018, is currently enjoying his free time by spending it with his family. His wife Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram to share a picture on April 18 where the entire family is playing in the sand on the beach. In the picture, Yash and Radhika sported twinning outfits while their kids played in the sand.

The actor is known for being a family person as his social media is filled with pictures of his kids and wife Radhika. Earlier in January, the actor celebrated his 36th birthday and shared a picture of the celebration with his kids and wife where he wrote, ''Birthdays have never excited me.. its the happiness I see around, now especially with my tiny tots, they get me going! Would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of my fans n well-wishers for your love and blessings ❤️ Hoping everyone is keeping safe. Do take care.''

Meanwhile, KGF 2 has landed the second position at the global box office after Eddie Redmayne's Fantastic Beasts 3. As per movie analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, the film crossed the Rs 500 crore mark across the world on its fourth day and crossed the $4M mark at the US box office. Apart from Yash, the film also features Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in significant roles.

Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash