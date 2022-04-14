As 'KGF Chapter 2' Releases, Maanayata Dutt Shares A Special Note For Hubby Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt, the original Rocky of Bollywood, returns with a bang in K.G.F: Chapter 2, where he takes on the role of 'Adheera,' Rocky aka Yash’s enemy in the film! 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' is a very special film in superstar Sanjay Dutt's career. While the big-ticket entertainer is already making waves in the country, with advance bookings moving at an unprecedented rate and the industry and trade already calling it a blockbuster even before its release, it is also a very special film in superstar Sanjay Dutt's career.

After overcoming cancer and returning to the set like a rockstar, his wife Maanayata Dutt, who has been a pillar of strength in the actor’s life, had a special message to share with the audience after the film's release.

Sanjay shot 'KGF chapter 2' in his most vulnerable stage of life, says Maanyata

Maanayata Dutt said that the film has been a unique experience for them in more ways than one. She also said that those who have labelled him as reckless, uncommitted, and a bad boy must see this film to witness his dedication, commitment, and persistence. While talking about the bad phase of their life, Maanyata informed that Sanjay Dutt shot KGF Chapter 2 at a time in his life when he and his family was at his most vulnerable stage. “He shot all those gruelling scenes without complaint, with the same zeal as before. He is, in my opinion, the film's HERO. Cool, powerful, spirited, and a never-say-die fighter! KGF2 belongs to Adheera! Sanju comes back with a bang, and he couldn't have put it better himself: aa raha hoon mein!" said Manyata.

On 13th April, Sanjay Dutt himself took to his social media to post a look of him from his film KGF chapter 2. He wrote in the caption, “Check the top left to know a secret about Adheera #Adheera #KGFchapter2 #KGF2OnApr14.”

A lot of fans and B’Town celebs thronged the actor's post to wish him good luck for his most awaited film. Actor Chitrangda Singh commented with a raising hand emoji on the picture. One of the users wrote, “Advanced bookings sir,” with a series of emojis.

