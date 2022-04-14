Last Updated:

As 'KGF Chapter 2' Releases, Maanayata Dutt Shares A Special Note For Hubby Sanjay Dutt

Much-awaited actor Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' hit the theatres today, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata is super proud of her ‘Adheera’ as KGF2 hits theatres

Written By
Aakash Ghosh
KGF Chapter 2

MAANAYATA DUTT'S INSTAGRAM


Sanjay Dutt, the original Rocky of Bollywood, returns with a bang in K.G.F: Chapter 2, where he takes on the role of 'Adheera,' Rocky aka Yash’s enemy in the film! 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' is a very special film in superstar Sanjay Dutt's career. While the big-ticket entertainer is already making waves in the country, with advance bookings moving at an unprecedented rate and the industry and trade already calling it a blockbuster even before its release, it is also a very special film in superstar Sanjay Dutt's career.

After overcoming cancer and returning to the set like a rockstar, his wife Maanayata Dutt, who has been a pillar of strength in the actor’s life, had a special message to share with the audience after the film's release.

Sanjay shot 'KGF chapter 2' in his most vulnerable stage of life, says Maanyata

Maanayata Dutt said that the film has been a unique experience for them in more ways than one. She also said that those who have labelled him as reckless, uncommitted, and a bad boy must see this film to witness his dedication, commitment, and persistence. While talking about the bad phase of their life, Maanyata informed that Sanjay Dutt shot KGF Chapter 2 at a time in his life when he and his family was at his most vulnerable stage. “He shot all those gruelling scenes without complaint, with the same zeal as before. He is, in my opinion, the film's HERO. Cool, powerful, spirited, and a never-say-die fighter! KGF2 belongs to Adheera! Sanju comes back with a bang, and he couldn't have put it better himself: aa raha hoon mein!" said Manyata. 

READ | 'KGF: Chapter 2': Makers pay tribute to late Puneeth Rajkumar in special thanks segment

On 13th April, Sanjay Dutt himself took to his social media to post a look of him from his film KGF chapter 2. He wrote in the caption, “Check the top left to know a secret about Adheera #Adheera #KGFchapter2 #KGF2OnApr14.”

READ | 'RRR' Box Office Collections, Day 20: SS Rajamouli's film holds up well before KGF 2 storm

Check out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

A lot of fans and B’Town celebs thronged the actor's post to wish him good luck for his most awaited film. Actor Chitrangda Singh commented with a raising hand emoji on the picture. One of the users wrote, “Advanced bookings sir,” with a series of emojis.
 

READ | 'KGF 2' vs 'Salaar': Prabhas' glimpse during Yash-starrer screening leaves fans overjoyed
READ | As 'KGF Chapter 2' releases, will there be part 3? Fans react to post credit scene

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata Dutt
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND