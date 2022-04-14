As 'KGF Chapter 2' Releases, Will There Be Part 3? Fans React To Post Credit Scene

With the release of KGF: Chapter 2, fans have been rooting for the entire team while storming the social media with their reviews. From the storyline to Yash’s powerful performance in the titular role, everything has made up for a spectacular visual treat for the moviegoers. As the KGF: Chapter 2 fever gripped the nation with fans going berserk to watch the movie in cinema halls, there’s already strong anticipation around the third part of the franchise.

While fans sharing their take on the film, many Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to share their excitement alongside a photo of what is supposedly the final draft of KGF Chapter 3, presumably teased in the post-credit of the recently released KGF Chapter 2. As per the producers, KGF: Chapter 2 released in over 10,000 screens worldwide on Thusday, April 14, 2022.

KGF 3 trends as sequel hints of another installment

In KGF: Chapter 2, a post-credits scene has been included and it confirms that KGF: Chapter 3 is in the pipeline. One of the users shared a video from the theatre while expressing his excitement for the third installment. Another user shared a still from the sequel and wrote, “This is not an end, just a beginning.” A third netizen was over the moon after he revealed that ‘KGF3 is on the way.’ "Don’t miss the end credit scene #KGF2 #KGF3," wrote a Twitter user. "#KGF2 (Tamil): An absolute solid sequel with a perfect ending to the Empire. Don't leave after the ending & there is a post-credit card for a potential part. #KGF3" informed another Twitter user.

This Not A End Just A Beginning 🔥💯#KGF2 #KGF3 Loading 🔥#KGFChapter2review@TheNameIsYash ❤️

Nailed It Each And Every Scene



⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 👌🥰 Worth It For Money pic.twitter.com/R3l3iYgOgM — सुरेश राजपुरोहित {डिजिटल योद्धा} (@SRP4india) April 14, 2022

#BREAKINGNEWS After the success of #KGF2



#KGFChapter3 is on the way. 🔥🔥🔥



Yes you heard that right #KGF3 IS COMING!!! — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) April 14, 2022

During an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, the director whose latest release has been receiving thunderous views spoke about the probability of extending the franchise. Sharing his views, the director preferred basking in the success of the sequel rather than confirming the third part. Neel said that it is too early to confirm. He further said that if people loved KGF: Chapter 2, then the team would think of continuing the franchise.

IMAGE: Twitter/TheKGFChapter 2/TheOTTArmy