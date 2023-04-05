As Kichcha Sudeep Backs BJP In Karnataka Elections, Prakash Raj Says He's 'shocked & Hurt'

As Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep extended his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections 2023, actor-politician Prakash Raj said he is shocked and hurt by Sudeep's statement.

Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep, on Wednesday, April 5, declared that he will support Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, giving "star power" to the ruling BJP's campaign for the May 10 Karnataka elections. The CM said that Sudeep supporting him means the actor would campaign for the party.

"I give my support to respected Bommai sir...I'm not entering politics, nor contesting elections. I have not asked anyone for a ticket. I am not influential enough to give tickets. However, some people stood by me during my difficult times during cinema days. For that reason, I have to side with some. I am just an actor after all," Sudeep said.

Stressing his affection and respect for Bommai, the actor, who has worked in movies in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, informed reporters that he calls CM 'mama' (uncle). "I have seen him since I was a child. I have very few people who stood by me since childhood, so it won’t be wrong to call him mama (uncle). I want to extend my support to him," he said.

When asked if he agrees with BJP's ideology, Sudeep said, "I totally respect certain decisions Mr Modi has taken, but that has got nothing to do with me sitting here today."

'Shocked and hurt': Prakash Raj on Kichcha Sudeep supporting BJP

Reacting to the development, Prakash Raj, who has often been at loggerheads with the saffron party, said, "I am shocked and hurt by Kichcha Sudeep's statement."

Earlier, Prakash Raj said that Sudeep is a "far more sensible citizen to fall prey" to the BJP and had termed reports of the latter joining BJP as "fake news".

During the press briefing, Sudeep reacted to actor-politician's tweet and said that he respects Prakash Raj as a film star and is looking forward to his films.