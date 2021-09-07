Malayalam veteran actor Mammootty is celebrating his 70th birthday today. The actor has worked in a plethora of award-winning films over a span of five decades. Hailing from a small village to making big in the film industry, Mammootty is an inspiration for several actors.

One of his admirers is his son Dulquer Salmaan. The Karwaan actor has several times admitted that he hails his father for every reason possible. In his heartfelt birthday wish, the actor complimented his father's age-defying looks. Moreover, celebrated actor Mohanlal also wished the veteran actor on his birthday with a heartwarming video message. Here is how Dulquer Salmaan and Mohanlal sent warm wishes to the Malayalam star.

Dulquer Salmaan's heartwarming wish for his dad

Dulquer Salmaan shared a series of photos with his father and veteran actor Mammootty. In the photos, Mammootty was donning a blue coloured shirt while Dulquer Salmaan an off-white sweater. In the caption, Dulquer Salmaan complimented his father and wrote, "I give up !! How does one even appear in the same frame and try to justify being there when you look like that! Mashallah !" Dulquer Salmaan further mentioned how he is grateful to be the veteran actor's son. He then wished his father a happy birthday and to keep ageing backwards. He wrote, "Ever so grateful and ever so blessed. I love you infinity Pa! We are the luckiest and most fortunate to be your family. We are constantly reminded of that when the world celebrates you on a constant basis. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays and may you always age in reverse."

Mohanlal says it is a day for him to celebrate too in his birthday wish for Mammootty

Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Mammootty share a very special bond. Mohanlal often shares photos with Mammootty and writes about how much he respects him. He also calls Mammootty Ichakka, which means Big Brother in English. On Mammootty's 70th birthday, Mohanlal shared a video message to wish the veteran actor. In the video, he mentioned how Mammootty is his big brother who has stood by his side through all his ups and downs in both personal and professional life. He then said he is grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the Malayalam star in 53 films. He wished Mammootty and said he is also celebrating the actor's birthday.

