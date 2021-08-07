As Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold For India; 'Baahubali' Team Cheers For Him, Read More

Neeraj Chopra's stunning performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has earned India its first gold medal on Saturday. It is indeed a historic day for the nation as the long wait of winning a gold medal in athletics has finally come to an end. Victory roars from every corner of the country are heard for the 23-year-old champion. Celebrities like Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Tamannaah Bhatia and others have also taken to their social media handles to hail for Neeraj Chopra's win.

Baahubali team cheers for Neeraj Chopra's win

Neeraj Chopra's gold medal marks a historic moment for the entire nation. Many celebrities could not contain their excitement as they have taken to their social media handles to congratulate the young athlete. Baahubali star Prabhas, too, took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a candid picture of Neeraj Chopra. Prabhas captioned his post as, "An unprecedented win 👏🏻

Historic moment for the entire nation. Congratulations @neeraj____chopra for winning the first-ever athletics gold for India in the Olympics! #TokyoOlympics."

Baahubali's helmer SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and praise Neeraj Chopra for her stunning performance. He tweeted, "A dream of #Gold. A dream of 130 crore Indians. A dream fulfilled yet again! Kudos #NeerajChopra for winning #OlympicGold in athletics… A massive moment for the Nation JAI HIND" with several motivating emoticons. Take a look.

A dream of #Gold.

A dream of 130 crore Indians.

A dream fulfilled yet again!

Kudos #NeerajChopra for winning #OlympicGold in athletics…

A massive moment for the Nation

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 JAI HIND. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 7, 2021

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia also dropped Neeraj Chopra's picture to congratulate him. She captioned it, "Congratulations @neeraj_chopra for creating history at the @olympics '#Tokyo2020' '#GoldMedal.'" Baahubali's official team on Twitter celebrated the win by reposting a tweet shared by Anand Mahindra. In the picture shared, Chopra is captured in action while throwing javelin while Prabhas, too, is seen in the middle of a war. The caption of the picture reads, "We’re all in your army, Baahubali '#NeerajChopra.'"

The Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 are showing great zeal by clinching medals at the mega-event. With six medals already in the kitty by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu winning Silver, Badminton player PV Sindhu bagging Bronze, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain who brought Bronze, Wrestler Ravi Dahiya clinching Silver, Men’s Hockey Team bagged Bronze and wrestler Bajrang Punia who won Bronze. Chopra has opened India's tally for a gold medal on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

