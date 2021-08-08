As 'Nerkonda Paarvai' Clocks 2 Yrs, Thala Ajith's Fans Celebrate The Film

As Thala Ajith's hit film, Nerkonda Paarvai completes two years of its release, the South Indian superstar's fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the film's anniversary. The hashtags like '#2YearsofNKP', '#2YearsofNerkondaPaarvai' and '#2YearsofRespectedNKP' are trending on the micro-blogging site. Released in the year 2019, Nerkonda Paarvai featured Thala Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Vidya Balan and Abhirami Venkatachalam in the lead roles.

Thala Ajith's fans trend '#2YearsofNKP' on Twitter

Helmed by H Vinoth, Thala Ajith's critically acclaimed film Nerkonda Paaravai clocks two years today. To mark the anniversary, the actors' fans have started trending the film's hashtags on Twitter. Several fans and followers dropped snaps and videos from the film, while a few others penned their favourite dialogues and scenes. A number of Ajithians dropped red hearts and heart-eyed faces while complimenting the actor for the film.

A fan commented, "Thala acting one of the best #2YearsOfNerkondaPaarvai," while another one added, "The celebration of NerKondaPaarvai '#AjithKumar' '#Hvinoth' @BoneyKapoor @thisisysr '#2yearsofnerkondapaarvai' '#2yearsofnkp' '#NKP' '#NerKondaPaarvai.'" A netizen chipped in, "Most Powerful SCENES! Simply On Screening!! Pic Speak Respect & Celebrate '#ThalaAjith's' 2Years Of '#NerKondaPaarvai' Movie '#2YearsOfNerkondaPaarvai' '#2YrsOfRespectedNKP' '#AjithKumar.'" Another one tweeted, "அந்த பொண்ணு தெரிஞ்சவளா இருக்கலாம், தெரியாதவளா இருக்கலாம், Girlfriend ஆ இருக்கலாம், Lover ஆ இருக்கலாம், குடிச்சு இருக்கலாம், Sex Worker ஆ இருக்கலாம்... ஏன் தன்னோட பொண்டாட்டியாக கூட இருக்கலாம் அவங்க No னு சொன்னா No தான்... NO MEANS NO (The girl may be familiar, may not know, may be Girlfriend, may be Lover, may be hut, may be Sex Worker ... why even be a pontiff. She said No, only No ... NO MEANS NO)."

Thala Ajith garnered rave reviews for his performance as a lawyer in Nerkonda Paarvai. The plot of the film focuses on the importance of consent. The film also marked the debut of the Tamil production venture of Janhvi Kapoor's father, Boney Kapoor. The music was scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while Nirav Shah took care of the cinematography with Gokul Chandran working as the editor.

The film is remade in Hindi as Pink. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Thala Ajith will soon be heading to East Europe for a seven-day schedule of his upcoming Tamil action thriller film, Valimai.

