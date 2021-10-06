As 'Prabhas 25' Trends On Twitter; Check Actor's Other Movies That Created Similar Buzz

South superstar Prabhas is set to announce his 25th film in collaboration with T-series, a teaser of which was recently revealed by the actor on his Twitter handle. The Saaho actor has embarked on films across various genres, ranging from romantic comedies to science fiction, and his upcoming project will reportedly see him in a never seen before avatar. As per Pinkvilla sources, Prabhas25 is 'definitely materializing' and the makers will come out with a 'special announcement soon.

As soon as the news broke out, 'Prabhas 25' has been one of the top trending topics on Twitter, with fans waiting for 'something big' to be revealed on Thursday, October 7. Ahead of the announcement, take a look at the actor's other flicks, which created a similar buzz among the audience.

Five movies of Prabhas that marked his success

Baahubali 2:The Conclusion

The 2017 action drama film directed by S.S. Rajamouli, which featured Prabhas as Amarendra Baahubali, went on to become the highest-grossing film in the south Indian film industry. The movie not only tingled fans' curiosity and went on to become one of the most searched movie titles of the year, but also established Prabhas as a global star.

Baahubali The Beginning

The first instalment of the epic fantasy film came out in 2015 and went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. The film's ensemble cast that won the audience's heart included Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar.

Mirchi

The 2013 Telugu action drama also went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year 2013. Directed by Koratala Siva and starring Anushka Shetty in the lead, Prabhas went on to bag the state award and the Nandi Award for Best Actor for his performance in the movie.

Saaho

Marking his Bollywood debut alongside Shraddha Kapoor in 2019, the film grossed around ₹432.4 crores at the worldwide box office, apart from receiving positive feedback from the audience and critics alike. The action-thriller is directed by Sujeeth and also stars Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh in other prominent roles.

Varsham

Another buzz creating movie in his career was the 2004 action drama, Varsham, directed by Sobhan. The film also starred Trisha, and Gopichand in pivotal roles and was the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2004.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @TEAM_PRABHAS/ INSTAGRAM/ @BAHUBALI_2_OFFICIAL)