As Prabhas Turns Palmist In 'Radhe Shyam', Cinema Halls Get Free Astrologer For Audience

Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam has been the talk of the town since the release of its poster. Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The makers are always bringing something new to keep the audience's excitement intact. Ahead of the film's re;ease, many astrology booths were installed outside the cinema halls that relate to the role of Prabhas in the film.

Radhe Shyam makers install an astrology booth outside theatres

The makers of the film have installed an astrology booth in a lot of cinema halls across the nation where an astrologer will read the palms, free of cost. People in huge numbers are coming to the stall. It's yet another creative move to connect the audience to the story of the film as Prabas will be seen playing the character of a palmist in the film.

In view of the strict restrictions being imposed by the government, several major releases that were in line to hit theatres are now getting postponed. Radhe Shyam, which was postponed, has got a new release date. Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas shared the poster on his Instagram account and revealed the film will arrive in theatres on March 11, 2022. The poster featured a ship sinking into the sea. It read, "Witness the biggest was between love & destiny."

More on Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam is one of the movies audiences are eagerly waiting for for a long time. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, who will be seen sharing screen space with each other in the film, is much in talks for their sizzling chemistry. The makers have already given a glimpse of the magic the audience will experience in the cinema hall with its amazing trailer. Moreover, the songs are keeping the vibes alive in the heart of the audience. And, now the makers have come up with yet another creative idea to connect the audience to the film.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Radhe Shyam a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March, 2022.

Image: PR