As Ram Charan Rings In His 36th Birthday, Celebs Flood His Social Media Handle With Wishes

As Ram Charan rings in his 36th birthday, celebrities like Mohanlal, Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni and others flood his social media handle with wishes.

Ram Charan Instagram

South Indian film star Ram Charan is celebrating his 36th birthday today. The social media handles of the actor got flooded with numerous birthday wishes for the actor where not only fans, but celebrities too wished him. Check out the birthday wishes and heartfelt notes penned down by his friends and family on social media on the occasion of his birthday.

Father Chiranjeevi wishes Ram Charan a happy birthday

South Indian film mega star Chiranjeevi Konidela is the father of Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and posted a short video wishing Ram Charan a happy birthday. In the video, he posted old pictures of the actor from his childhood as well. The captions in the video read, “He is a caring son”, “happy birthday my boy. God Bless Amma & daddy”. Take a look at the post from his profile below.

Allu Arjun's birthday wish for Ram Charan

Another major South Indian film star, Allu Arjun sent wishes out on Ram Charan's birthday.  He tweeted a picture with Ram Charan and wrote in the caption of the post, “Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother” as he added a hashtag “HBD Ram Charan”. Check out the post of the same below.

Samantha Akkineni's birthday wish

Popular actor Samantha Akkineni too took to her Twitter handle and posted a birthday wish for Ram Charan. The actor praised the poster of Charan’s upcoming film and wished him a wonderful year. She further wished that “God bless you with everything your heart desires”. Check out the post of the same below.

Mohanlal's birthday wish for Ram Charan

South Indian film actor Mohanlal too shared the poster of Ram Charan from his upcoming film and wished him a happy birthday. The actor captioned the post as, “Happy birthday dear” and added the hashtag “HBD Ram Charan”. Check out the post of the same below.

More wishes

RRR poster

On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of RRR released the look of Ram Charan in the film. The actor unveiled the poster and captioned the post as, "Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It's my privilege to take on the role". Check out the post of the same below.

Promo image: Ram Charan Instagram

 

 

