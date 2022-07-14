As Ram Pothineni-starrer 'The Warrior' Hits Theatres, Karthi Welcomes Him To Tamil Cinema

South star Ram Pothineni's most awaited film The Warrior recently made it to the theatres. The movie sees Pothineni play the role of a fierce cop, DSP Satya, as he indulges in high-octane action and drama. The movie marked Pothineni's first bilingual film as he dubbed the Telugu film in Tamil as well. As the film, which also stars Krithi Shetty as the leading lady, was released today, July 14, Tamil star Karthi wished the team his best and also welcomed Pothineni to Tamil cinema.

Actor Karthi recently took to his official Twitter handle to send his best wishes to Ram Pothineni and the entire team of the latest film The Warrior. The Tamil star congratulated Pothineni and Lingusamy and claimed viewers will love the actor's performance on the big screen. He further tagged Krithi Shetty and called her a "household name" while welcoming Ram Pothineni to the Tamil cinema.

Karthi wrote, "Dear@ramsayz,@dirlingusamy sir, congratulations on the wide release of TheWarrior. Wishing your entire team a huge success. Ram - people are going to love you for the talent that you are & the energy u bring on screen." "Krithi - u r already a household name here…warm welcome," he added.

Ram Pothineni reacted to Karthi's Tweet and penned a sweet thank you note. He wrote, "Karthi my brother..thank you so much! You’re the sweetest!"

Details about The Warrior

The Warrior is one of the most awaited films starring Ram Pothineni in the lead role. The bilingual film was simultaneously shot in both Tamil and Telugu. Reportedly, the Telugu star himself dubbed hi dialogues in Tamil as the film marked his first venture in the Tamil cinema. The movie is helmed by N. Lingusamy, while Srinivasa Chitturi, under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner, has bankrolled it. Apart from Pothineni and Krithi Shetty, the film also stars Akshara Gowda in a pivotal role.

Image: Twitter/@actorkarthi