As 'RRR' Misses Oscars 2023 Entry To 'Chhello Show', Here's How Twitterati Reacted

Putting an end to fan predictions about India’s official entry for the Oscars next year, the Gujarati film Chhello Show also known as The Last Film Show in English, was selected as India's official entry into the Oscars 2023. In a big shock to Twitteratti who started trending #RRRForOscars on the micro-blogging platform, the jury members of the Film Federation of India selected Director Pan Nalin's internationally acclaimed film Chhello Show for Oscars 2023.

Reacting to the news, director Pan took to Twitter and wrote, "OMG! What a night this is going to be! Gratitude to the Film Federation of India and thank you FFI jury members. Thank you for believing in Chhello Show. Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema that entertains, inspires and enlightens!"

Beating SS Rajamouli's RRR and Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Chhello Show finally made it to the list for India's entry to the Oscars next year. However, there seems a bit of disappointment among Twitter users as they were hoping that one of the two films, who gained commercial success, could be selected for Oscars 2023 instead.

RRR fans disappointed, hope for its general entry in Oscars

Movie fans were seen campaigning for RRR on Twitter and even began trending #RRRForOscars on the social media platform. However, after the selection of Chhello Show, Twitteratti did not take a step back and remained on their stand that RRR and The Kashmir Files were deserving to be named as India's Oscar entry.

"Those who argue that RRR is unworthy for Oscars, are not only insulting the mania, the heights to which it rose and it’s box-office success. However, you are belittling our cinema and our real heroes. Remember RRR is a work of cinematic brilliance,to which the entire world has bowed," one Twitter user wrote.

Hoping for the entry of RRR in the general category of Oscars, another social media user said, "RRR can still compete in the general category of Oscars along with the Hollywood Films. Jai Bhim tried to compete in the general category last year and couldn't get a nomination. Hope RRR gets a nomination."

"Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined Film Federation of India ignoring RRR for India’s official entry to the Oscars. One year when we stood a good chance with it. Moreover, wasn’t ChhelloShow in contention last year? Didn’t one of the members rip it apart?" wrote a third user.

Hold your breath RRR fans: No Oscar entry for #RRRMovie

Gujarati's film "Chhello Show" is India's official entry for Oscars 2023.

However, there were some who defended the film and urged others to watch it before judging the nomination.

Proud Moment For Gujarati Industry ❤️🙌



