As Samantha-Naga Chaitanya Split, Khushbu Sundar Posts Strong Message On 'speculation'

After weeks of speculation, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya confirmed their split on Saturday. The announcement became a talking point, as their fans expressed their disappointment over it, and others expressed shock. Several celebrities of the film industry too shared their thoughts on it, most of them without mentioning the ex-couple's name.

Among them was actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, who issued a strong response to the buzz surrounding the separation. The BJP leader stated that any issues between couples were their personal matter. She urged people to give them privacy and stop the speculation regarding the incident.

Khushbu Sundar on Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya separation

Without naming the couple, Khushbu wrote what happened between a couple was between them and that only they knew the reason behind their split.

The actor added that 'as humans' one could respect their privacy and 'give them space to understand the situation more.' With a folded hands emoji, he asked netizens to refrain from 'assuming, speculating and coming to conclusions.'

Among the other celebrities to react to the split was Kangana Ranaut, who stated that 'divorce culture' was on the rise, and hit out at 'brats', referring to men who change 'women like clothes.' The actor went on to claim that the South actor had come in touch with a 'Bollywood superstar' who became the former's 'agony aunt', after which the separation took place.

In social media posts, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation. The actor duo, who had tied the knot in 2017, released the same statement that read about their decision to part ways as husband and wife 'after much deliberation and thought.'

"We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," they added.

Naga Chaitanya's father, veteran Telugu actor Nagarjuna said, “With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal."

"Sam and Chay, both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May God bless them both with strength,” he added.