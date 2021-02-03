As Silambarasan Turns 38, Fans Trend #HBDSilambarasanTR For His Birthday On Twitter

Indian actor Silambarasan popularly known as Simbu or STR is a prominent personality in the Tamil Film industry. The star of Kollywood celebrates his birthday as he turns 38 today. Born in Chennai, Simbu was only 1 year old when he appeared as a child actor in Uruvai Katha Kili in 1984, and later he marked his debut in Oru Thayin Sabadam in 1987. The actor made his debut as a lead star with Kadhal Azhivathillai in 2002. Over time, the talented actor has gained several facets attached to his name including director, composer, dancer, lyricist, singer, and many more.

Silambarasan's Birthday wishes on Twitter

The trailer for Silambarasan's upcoming flick Maanaadu is set to release on the same day as his birthday. His fans have gone wild wishing him on his birthday, sharing Silambarasan's photos, and moments to celebrate his 38th birthday as well as giving best regards for his upcoming film. The hashtags '#MaanaaduTeaser', '#SilambarasanTR' and '#HBDSilambarasanTR' has been trending for more than 24 hours. Check out the birthday tweets that include a wish from Venkat Prabhu, the director for his upcoming movie Maanaadu and his fans on Twitter wishing him Happy birthday.-

The most respected @SilambarasanTR_

sir.... Wishing you a great year with lots and lots of blockbuster!!!!!!



Love You Sir😘😘😘#HBDSilambarasanTR #SilambarasanTR pic.twitter.com/aYpYqqAM5V — நித்யா🌷😊 (@Nithya_Nadhan) February 3, 2021

The man who gets the name of fieldout and then come back with the updates on every week and entertaining us 💥💐♥️#HBDSilambarasanTR #SilambarasanTR #Maanaadu pic.twitter.com/cJbJy0Ozed — Deena (@Im__DT) February 3, 2021

Silambarasan's Movies and upcoming works-

Silambarasan's movies were back-to-back hits ever since his debut. Simbu gained huge popularity for his role in the film Manmadhan, a romantic thriller in 2004 starring Sindhu Tolani in lead roles. He played a double role exhibiting some fine acting chops and became a much-loved actor in the industry ever since. His other popular films include Vallavan, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Kovil, Vaanam, and many more.

On the work front, Simbu recently made an appearance on the big screen with Eeswaran after 2 long years. The action movie was released on January 14 that starred Niddhi Agerwal, Nandita Swetha, and Bharathiraja in pivotal roles. He will soon be starring in Venkat Prabhu's drama political thriller Maanaadu. The first look was released on November 21, 2020, which showed Silambarasan aka Simbu looking unrecognizable as the character of Abdul Khaaliq. The actor will star in the lead roles alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan with S. J. Suryah being the antagonist. The film will also star Bharathiraja, S. A. Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, and Premgi Amaren in supporting roles.

