Ashok Saraf And Padmini Kolhapure's 'Prawaas' Now Streaming On Amazon Prime

Due to nationwide lockdown, all theatres have been shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus which is why many films that were earlier set to release this year in theatres have now been delayed indefinitely. However, some directors have decided to release their films on various OTT platforms. Recently, Marathi director Shashank Udapurkar announced that his movie Prawaas which was earlier slated to release on February 14, 2020, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Prawaas features Shashank Udapurkar and Padmini Kolhapure in the lead as Dilip and Lata Inamdar, respectively, in the film. The lead actors took to their Instagram account to spread the news about the digital streaming of their movie. The family drama is written and directed by Shashank. The film was welcomed and loved by the audience since its announcement for its relatable content and ordinary but larger than life characters. Apart from the lead actors, Ashok Saraf, Vikram Gokhale, Rajat Kapur and the Golmaal actor Shreyas Talpade will also be seen in the film.

About the film Prawaas

The film is about the journey of an elderly couple named Abhijat (Ashok Saraf) and Lata Inamdar (Padmini Kolhapure). Abhijat too had dreams like many other people when he first came to Mumbai, But his dreams got overtaken by additional responsibility when he got married to Lata and started a family life. Now with his deteriorating health due to the failure of both his kidneys, Abhijat begins to look at life differently and wants to help the needy. His son Dilip (Shashank) works far away from his parents in the US. What happens next is the crux of the film.

Movies getting an OTT platform release

Just like this film, several projects are also opting for an online release. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s latest Dil Bechara is one of the many Hindi movies to release on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from this, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 are all going to be released on the OTT platform. Moreover, Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 is also speculated to release on the OTT platform.

