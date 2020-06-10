Ashvini Bhave Extends Support To Maharashtra's Cyclone Struck Areas, Appeals Fans To Help

Veteran actor Ashvini Bhave is one of the prominent faces of the Marathi film fraternity. Recently, The Raikar Case actor took to Instagram, to pen down a heartfelt note in the wake of the destruction caused in Maharashtra by the Nisarga Cyclone. The actor who has ruled Marathi cinema threw light on the devastation caused by Nisarga Cyclone by sharing a series of pictures.

Ashvini Bhave extends her support

The series of pictures shared by Ashvini Bhave sees houses ripped to pieces, poles of wires fallen on the ground. It also showcases how trees and nature were disturbed as Nisarga Struck the Konkan region. Extending her support to those underprivileged people who suffered due to the cyclone, she said her heart goes out to them.

ALSO READ| Khatrimaza Leaks 'The Raikar Case' Web Series Online | See Full Details

Ashvini Bhave added how great damage has been caused and she cannot overlook what has happened. Asking people to stay strong and protected she said that her heart sank when she saw the devastation. Ashvini Bhave showed her support to the people by getting them help amid this crisis situation.

Through her post, she appealed fans to make donations to overcome the impact caused by Cyclone Nisarga and support those in tremendous need. Even her fans were seen grieving about the situation by expressing how saddening the situation is currently.

ALSO READ| 'The Raikar Case' Ending Explained: Who Exactly Is The Killer?

Meanwhile, Ashvini Bhave was also seen raising awareness about mother nature on World Environment Day. The day was established to motivate people to read the warning signs of nature and help them understand to preserve what is left. Ashvini Bhave said how Nature paints pictures of infinite beauty for us every day.

ALSO READ| 'Money Heist' Inspires 'The Raikar Case' Actor Parul Gulati In To Taking Spanish Lessons

On the work front, Ashvini Bhave was last seen in Aditya Sarpotkar directed The Raikar Case. The plot of The Raikar Case revolves around the life of an elite family who is trying to hide a dark secret. The crime thriller grapples with the dilemma of “Will one choose truth over family”. The thriller series was jointly bankrolled by Sukesh Motwani, Mautik Tolia and Persis Singanporai. Along with Ashvini Bhave, The Raikar Case features Atul Kulkarni, Neil Bhoopalam and Parul Gulati in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| EXCLUSIVE: 'Digital Shows Are Extended Movies,' Says 'The Raikar Case' Star Atul Kulkarni

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.