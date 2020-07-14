Ashwin Kakumanu Confirms He's Not A Part Of Netflix's Tamil 'Lust Stories' Anthology

Actor Ashwin Kakumanu recently announced that he is not a part of the Tamil version of Netflix's Lust Stories anthology. He confirmed in a tweet that the reports that claimed he had already shot his portion and would be seen in a negative role were false. New reports and his tweet confirm that he is working on a Telegu project for Netflix.

Recent reports had brought in the news that a Tamil version of Netflix's Lust Stories anthology will soon come out. And like the original version, it will feature 4 prominent filmmakers and their stories. These filmmakers were - Vetri Maaran, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sudha Kongara Prasad and Vignesh Shivan. Though the cast members weren't announced, rumours were rife that Ashwin Kakumanu would be seen playing the lead in Gautham Vasudev Menon's part of the story. The reports also mentioned that he had already shot his part of the role.

'Not a part...'

Ashwin recently took to Twitter to clarify that he wasn't part of any such project and that the confusion was probably because of his role in a Telugu anthology for Netflix. Here's the tweet:

Wanted to say that while I look forward to the opportunity of working with @menongautham again, I am not part of his anthology for @NetflixIndia. I think it was confused with my role in the Telugu anthology for #Netflix. Hope this clarifies things. — Ashwin Kakumanu (@AshwinKakumanu) July 13, 2020

Reports have now come in that claim Ashwin's Telugu anthology could be about honour killing and will release as soon as September. But no official news has been announced about the project yet and the project has only found its mentions in reports. Even the cast hasn't been confirmed yet.

Ashwin Kakumanu is a famous actor in the South. He has done films predominantly in Tamil cinema. His debut role was of Arjun in the movie Nadunisi Naaygal which was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film had received mixed reviews from both the audiences and critics. After that, he was seen in many movies like Mankatha, 7aum Arivu, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Biriyani and more.

