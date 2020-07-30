Treadmill Dancer Ashwin Kumar Shares A Goofy 'bed Dance' Video With Son; Watch

Actor Ashwin Kumar, who predominantly works in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries, recently took to his Instagram handle to share a new video, which features the actor doing the ‘Bed dance’. This comes after Ashwin Kumar created a storm on the internet with his treadmill dance. Take a look at the video shared:

Ashwin's bed-dance

Ashwin is also joined by his toddler, who wakes him up from his ‘Paanipali’ dream. While the actor can be seen lying on a bed and dancing to the song, his son seems busy drinking milk from a bottle. With the video shared, Ashwin Kumar wrote: “Son wakes Daddy from his #Panipaali dream! After #treadmilldance comes #beddance”. Ashwin Kumar created a social media furore after he started posting videos of himself, which feature him dancing to a few Bollywood songs on a treadmill. The actor has paid tribute to stars like Pawan Kalyan and Hrithik Roshan. Take a look at a few dancing videos by the actor:

Ashwin Kumar- on the work front:

Ashwin Kumar kickstarted his career as a child artist and has portrayed roles in the much-acclaimed movies like Periya Marudhu and Sakthi Chidambaram's Samrat. In the year 2012, Ashwin Kumar had worked in a coming-of-age film titled Hi Da, which was directed by Brindha Das and the music composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar. However, Kumar has enjoyed more success in television and some of his most high-profile work to date has been the much-loved serials Thamarai and Kula Deivam.

