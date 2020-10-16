Ashwin Saravanan Responds To Rumours About His Film With Samantha Being Put On Hold

Director Ashwin Saravanan, in a recent interview with an online portal, Sify, quashed rumours suggesting that his forthcoming movie with Samantha Akkineni has been put on hold. He added that the film was paused due to the pandemic. There were rumours that Ashwin Saravanan's movie with Samantha Akkineni is put on the back burner for another film starring Taapsee Pannu.

Meanwhile, a recent report published on The News Minute suggests that the untitled Ashwin Saravanan and Samantha Akkineni film is currently in pre-production. The movie is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. The film also features actor Prasanna in a prominent role. The movie is touted to be a horror-thriller.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Slays The 'wet-hair' Look And Netizens Are In Love; See Picture

What's next for Ashwin Saravanan and Samantha Akkineni on the work front?

Ashwin Saravanan's long-stalled movie Iravaakaalam is expected to hit the marquee in the coming months. The movie, starring S J Suryah, Sshivada, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead, is an emotional-thriller. The film that wrapped shooting in 2018 is currently in post-production. The movie is produced by Murali Ramaswamy under his production banner.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's Movies With Mahesh Babu That Fans Must Watch

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni has an array of movies at different stages of production. She is expected to begin the shoot for Vignesh Shivan's next soon. The film, starring Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead is a romantic comedy. The movie marks the reunion of Vignesh, Nayanthara, and Vijay after the success of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015). The makers of the upcomer, a few months ago, released the title poster of the film, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Shares Candid Picture With Her Doggo, Fans Shower Love

Thereafter, there are several reports stating that Samantha Akkineni will play the lead role in the Telugu remake of the Kannada movie Dia. The movie, starring Kushee, Dheekshith Shetty, and Pruthvi Ambaar in the lead, narrates the heart-wrenching tale of Dia who is stuck in a dilemma when she is asked to choose between two men. The film written and directed by K S Ashoka was bankrolled by D Krishna Chaitanya under his production banner.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni & Chaitanya Celebrate 3rd Anniversary, Here's How Much They Are Worth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.