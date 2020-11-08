Asin's Daughter Arin Turns 3: See Little Munchkin's 10 Adorable Pictures

Asin Thottumkal is widely known for her work in the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film industries. The actor tied the knot with her long time beau Rahul Sharma, who is also the co-founder of Micromax, in 2016. They have a daughter together named Arin. On October 31, 2020, the couple celebrated their daughter’s third birthday. Scroll down to see Asin’s daughter Arin’s 10 adorable photos.

Also read | Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Posts First Photo Since Teaser Released, Leaves Fans Thrilled

Also read | Kylie Jenner Is The Spitting Image Of Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner; See Uncanny Photo

Asin’s daughter Arin turned three

Asin’s daughter Arin turned three last Saturday. A cute animal-themed party was organised for the little one’s birthday. Yellow was the main colour of the party. In Arin’s phots, she is seen wearing a yellow frock with silver sandals. She also wore a cute kitty-eared hairband.

There was a multi-tired cake with the top tier having an opened gift box with a dog coming out of it. The table was also set up with many animal soft toys. In the caption, Asin had explained the meaning behind her daughter’s name. She explained that Arin is gender-neutral and a simple name which is a combination of both hers and Rahul’s names.

On Asin’s daughter’s second birthday, an aqua-themed party was organised. The main colour of the party was blue as it is Arin’s favourite colour. The cake for the party was also very unique. It had sea animals decorated on it. Asin’s daughter Arin is seen curiously looking around in the picture.

On the occasion of Arin’s first Onam, Asin had uploaded an adorable photo of Arin on Instagram. Arin had worn the traditional white and golden dress. She is seen cheekily smiling in the other direction as she is being captured in the frame.

In a series of Arin's photos and videos uploaded by Asin on her Instagram, little Arin is seen playing with the babies of a goat. She is sitting in a stroller, weaning blue denim and a white top. Her hair was tied in tow ponytails. As Asin prompts her to call the baby goats towards her, Arin copies what her mother says.

In one of Arin's photos, the little munchkin is seen sitting on a Harley Davidson bullet bike. She is seen wearing a stylish leather jacket, denim pants and black boots. She is also posing for the camera wearing a pair of goggles.

In another of Arin's photos, Arin is seen wearing a baby pin ballerina dress. She is sitting with her legs in front of her. A golden crown clip is adorning her head and she is playing with her ballet shoes.

Asin also uploaded a throwback photo of her daughter when she was two months old. It was Arin’s first Christmas. She is soundly sleeping in her father Rahul Sharma’s arms. Arin is seen wearing a cute red and white Santa’s frock and slacks.

In yet another stylish photos uploaded by Asin of her daughter, Arin is seen sitting in a BMW toy car. Her attire consists of a white tee-shirt, black pants and white shoes. She is also wearing a pair of black goggles and posing for the camera.

When Arin turned one, Asin had uploaded a series of videos and photos from her birthday bash. In the phots, Arin is seen wearing a baby pink frock. Her birthday cake had white little bears on it. A huge pink and white balloon arch was also made for her birthday.

In her first birthday photos, Arin is seen sitting in a balloon ride. Many white and pink balloons were tied to the seat where Arin was sitting. Little Arin was smiling and enjoying herself as seen in the photos.

Also read | Kajal Aggarwal Shares Pretty A Monochrome Picture Just Before Her Big Day; See Pic

Also read | Dhanush Shares A Photo With AR Rahman Hinting Of A New Collaboration

Image courtesy - @simply.asin Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.