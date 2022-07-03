Assamese Actor Kishor Das Passes Away After Battle With Cancer; Celebs Mourn His Demise

Kishore Das, who was among the most well-known actors in the Assamese entertainment industry, recently passed away after battling cancer for a year. He was 30. Apart from starring in TV shows, the actor has also been featured in several music videos. The actor's death was recently confirmed by Assam's Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Keshab Mahanta, as he sent his condolences to the actor's family.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Keshab Mahanta mourned the actor's death. He mentioned how he is deeply saddened by the news and sent his heartfelt condolences to the Das family. Mahanta wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of young Assamese actor, model and dancer Kishore Das' demise. He lost the battle to Cancer after giving a tough fight. My condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti!"

Deeply saddened by the news of young Assamese actor, model and dancer Kishore Das' demise. He lost the battle to Cancer after giving a tough fight. My condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/CIG1x3FJ6f — Keshab Mahanta (@keshab_mahanta) July 2, 2022

The Assamese actor was receiving cancer treatment since March, this year, at a Chennai hospital. As per ANI, the actor was also suffering from COVID-19 at the time of his death. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Kishore Das' last rites are to be performed in Chennai. As per COVID-19 protocols, his mortal remains will not be delivered to his hometown Kamrup, in Assam.

More about Kishor Das

Kishor Das was among the most famous actors in the Assamese entertainment industry. The actor had a successful career in the industry as he led several television shows, including Bandhun, Bidhata and Nedekha Fagun. The actor had a massive fan following as he was widely appreciated for his performance in the shows.

He was last seen in the Assamese film Dada Tumi Dusto Bor. Moreover, he also featured in several music videos. His song Turut Turut gained much popularity in the state and came out to become a super-hit track. The actor also bagged the Candid Young Achievement award in 2019 for his endeavours.

Celebs mourn Kishor Das' demise

Kishor Das' untimely demise has left his family, friends and fans mourning. Soon after his demise, Actor Barsha Rani Bishaya took to her Instagram handle to pay her tribute to the actor. Meghranjani Medhi also shared a picture of the actor and wrote, "Gone to soon brother Om Shanti @official_kishordas an excellent Actor from our fraternity who fought till his last breath . You will be one of the brightest star in the sky . We all will miss you. (sic)"

(Image: @keshab_mahanta/Twitter)