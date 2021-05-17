'Asuran' Actor Nitish Veera Passes Away Due To COVID-19; Vijay Sethupathi Mourns The Loss

Nitish Veera, a Kollywood actor best known for his appearance in Dhanush's Asuran, died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai. Nitish Veera’s age was only 45 years when he was diagnosed with the virus just a few days ago and was admitted to the hospital. He breathed his last on May 17.

Nitish, who also collaborated with superstar Rajinikanth in Kaala, was regarded among the industry's most talented actors. His wife and two children, ages 8 and 7, are his only survivors. Among the many people who mourned Nitish Veera’s death was the prolific actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Nitish Veera passes away

Vijay Sathupathi took to Instagram to express his condolences on the passing of the young actor. He did so by posting a monochromatic picture of the late actor and writing the words "Rest in peace" on it in a white font. In the picture, Nitish Veera can be seen smiling broadly as he looked into the camera. Posting the picture on his feed, Vijay Sethupathi captioned it by saying, “#RIPNitishVeera”.

Sethupathi’s fans and followers chimed in to express their grief on the death of the actor. Most people said that they wished the late actor could rest peacefully. Many people expressed their shock at the news and could not believe the young actor had passed away so suddenly. People also said that it was extremely sad and that it was a huge loss to the film fraternity. Most people commented using emojis to express their grief.

REST IN PEACE MY "MANI " pic.twitter.com/SwcQLeUPOB — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) May 17, 2021

Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul.



The second is wave is not a joke guys.... can’t loose anyone anymore... pls stay in and stay safe 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/oojewojGHl — krishna (@Actor_Krishna) May 17, 2021

#RIPNitishVeera

It pains to write this...



Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu..

This covid second wave is taking away so many lives..

Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you... — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) May 17, 2021

Many other celebrities also took to social media to express their grief at the passing of their colleague. Director Selvaraghavan shared a picture of Nitish with Dhanush on Twitter and wrote, "REST IN PEACE MY MANI." Actor Krishna tweeted, “Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul. The second wave is not a joke guys.... can’t lose anyone anymore... pls stay in and stay safe". Vishnu Vishal said, “#RIPNitishVeera. It pains to write this... Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu. This covid second wave is taking away so many lives.. Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you”.

IMAGE: VIJAY SETHUPATHI'S INSTAGRAM/ KRISHNA'S TWITTER

