'Asuran' Actor Nitish Veera Passes Away Due To COVID-19; Vishnu Vishal Mourns His Demise

One of the prolific actors from the Tamil movie industry, Nitish Veera passed away recently in the second wave of COVID-19. While the actor received numerous prayers and condolences from his fans and his peers, even the actor and producer, Vishnu Vishal shared a note for the late Asuran actor. He even mentioned how painful it was to write the note and hoped that he would rest in peace.

It pains to write this...



Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu..

This covid second wave is taking away so many lives..

Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you... — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) May 17, 2021

Many of the fans were shocked to hear the news about Nitish Veera’s death and posted on Twitter as to how the actor was gone too soon. Some of them also stated how they were saddened to hear about his death while some others dropped in memorable photos of the late actor. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions when they found out that Nitish Veera had passed away.

#RIPNitishVeera too much has been lost in the cine industry for the 1 year very much dark days. i wish my condolences to the family — Bharathwajan (@Bharathwajan3) May 17, 2021

About Nitish Veera’s movies

Nitish Veera was filming for two of his upcoming movies namely Laabam and Nero. Laabam is a political thriller movie written and directed by S.P. Jananathan. The movie will also include some of the phenomenal actors from the South Indian movie industry like Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, Prithvi Rajan, Ramesh Thilak. Some of his other popular movies include Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Perarasu, Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2, Airaa, Peranbu, Neeya 2, Asuran, Pudhupettai, Netru Indru, Kaala, Raatchasi, Sindhanai Sei, Padai Veeran, Ettuthikkum Para, and a few others.

