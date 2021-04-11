'Asuran': List Of Best Actor Awards Dhanush Won For The 2019 Film

Actor Dhanush is popularly known for his roles in Tamil films like Aadukalam, Maryan, Velaiilla Pattadhari and more. The actor was seen in the 2019 film Asuran for which he received immense critical acclaim and went on to win several awards for his performance. Take a look at the list of awards Dhanush received for his performance in the film Asuran.

List of Best Actor awards Dhanush won for Asuran

Asuran marks a very important film in Dhanush's career as it garnered him several awards along with a National Film Award. At the recently announced 67th National Film Awards, Dhanush won an award for the best actor for his performance in the film. Moreover, Asuran too won an award for Best Feature Film in Tamil.

Besides National Film Award for Best Actor, Dhanush has also won four more awards including The Edison Awards that are presented by a Tamil television channel, Vikatan Award conducted by a magazine, Zee Cine Awards Tamil and Behindwoods Gold Medal.

More about Dhanush's Asuran

Asuran is a period action drama written and directed by Vetrimaaran. The film features Dhanush and Manju Warrier in lead roles. Manju Warrier was seen making her Tamil debut with the film. Asuran's plot is based on the Kilvenmani massacre that took place in 1968. Dhanush in Asuran was seen playing the role of Sivasaami while Manju portrayed Pachaiyamal. The film also features actors like Ken Karunas, Teejay Arunasalam and Pasupathy. The film was amongst the only ten films that were screened at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. It was also screened at the 51st International Film Festival of India in Goa.

A look at Dhanush movies

Dhanush was last seen in the 2020 film Pattas directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar. He portrayed the roles of Shakthi and Thiraviyaperumal. The upcoming Dhanush movies that his fans are eagerly waiting for include Jagame Thandhiram, Karnan, the untitled film with Karthick Naren and the Hollywood film The Gray Man. He will also be seen in the Hindi film titled Atrangi re. It is a romantic drama film directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Promo Image source: Dhanush's Instagram