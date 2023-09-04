Asuran, Viduthalai Part 1: Vetrimaaran Films That Are A Must-watch

Quick links:
Vetrimaaran has turned 48 years old. Known for his rooted and grounded storytelling, Vetrimaaran has delivered several cinematic gems throughout his career.
Paava Kadhaigal is a compilation of four short films by the director, and essay a study into how pride, honour, and others influence relationships.
The crime-thriller 2023 film features Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. Viduthalai Part 1 is an adaptation of B. Jeyamohan’s short story, Thunaivan.
Asuran features Dhanush in the lead role. It is based on a farmer who is forced to protect his family after his son undergoes a fit of rage and murders an upper-caste landlord.
Aadukalam is yet another collaboration between Dhanush and the Tamil director. Based on rooster fighting, it is a story about a drift between a maestro and one of his aides.
Kaaka Muttai, produced by Dhanush, is a story about two slum boys, and how they yearn for getting a pizza slice after a new shop is opened in the locale.
In Polladhavan, Dhanush plays the role of Prabhu, who is searching for his stolen bike, and finds out that it’s been used to transport illicit substances.
Vada Chennai is a collaboration between Dhanush and Vetrimaaran. It focuses on a carrom player who is thrust into the world of crime and gangsters.