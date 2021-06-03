'Athaiyum Thaandi Punithamanathu' Cast: A Look At The Actor In This Tamil Romantic Drama

Athaiyum Thaandi Punithamaanathu is a 2020 Malaysian Tamil film. The movie is helmed by Vikinish Lokarag Asokan. The film follows the story of a young man named Yuva who finds his grandfather, Maniam, in an old age home suffering from a life-threatening illness. Yuva doesn't let Maniam know that he is his grandchild but pretends to be someone who wants to get to know him. Yuva while being on his journey falls in love with Vanmathi. The movie is produced by AT Movies. Athaiyum Thaandi Punithamaanathu features Yuvaraj Krishnasamy and Vemanna Appannah in lead roles. Here's a look at Athaiyum Thaandi Punithamanathu cast and other details.

Athaiyum Thaandi Punithamanathu cast

Yuvaraj Krishnasamy as Yuva

Yuvaraj Krishnasamy is a South Indian actor, filmmaker, and scriptwriter. He has predominantly worked in the Tamil film industry. Yuvraj started his career as a stage actor and mimicry artist. He has acted in music videos, short films, and television shows. He got his big break with his short film ‘Venpa’ in 2017. The film was directed by K. Kavi Nanthan and featured Yuvraj Krishnasamy, Thevaguru Suppiah, and Agalyah Maniam in the lead roles. He played the role of ‘Thenavan’ in this film.

Yuvraj has directed two award-winning short films. He is also an aspiring scriptwriter. Yuvaraj played one of the lead roles in the 2018 Tamil comedy film Thirudathey Papa Thirudathey along with Kabil Ganesan and Shalini Balasundaram. The film was helmed by Shalini Balasundaram.

Vemanna Appannah as Maniam

Vemanna Appannah made his acting debut with Athaiyum Thaandi Punithamanathu. He played the role of Maniam in the film. He was widely praised for his acting skills in the movie.

Vanessa Cruez as Dr Vaanmathi

Vanessa Cruez portrayed the role of Dr Vaanmanthi. She recently made her debut as a director with the movie Nethra. She is also a Malaysian model, host, and actor. Athaiyum Thaandi Punithamanathu marked her acting debut. Vanessa would be next seen in Agam Puram 2.

Manjula Joseph

Manjula Joseph is a Malaysian actor who is known for her movies like Venpa and Pulanaivu. The actor made her acting debut with Punaivu. Further, she portrayed the role of an aged lady in Venpa, and then she was a part of a TV movie Makkale Chumma Okkarunge. Manjula Joseph is a fitness freak and a social worker and organises different charity drives.

