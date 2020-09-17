Athulya Ravi Shares Glimpse Of Her Workout & Says 'Believe In Yourself', Fans Pour Love

On Wednesday, Athulya Ravi took to her social media handle and posted a video of herself in which she was seen performing a difficult exercise with her trainer. Athulya performed a backend at ease. However, it was her trainer who, time and again, held her back, whilst she was performing the exercise.

Athulya Ravi pulled off a pair of black jeggings, along with a crop top. She tied a neat high ponytail and also wore the cross-training wrist wraps. In the backdrop, Imagine Dragons' Believer song could be heard playing in the video. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Athulya Ravi wrote, "Believe in yourself". Soon, Athulya Ravi's fitness video was flooded with comments. While many lauded her dedication towards her workout, some simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Athulya Ravi's fitness video

Fans react

Athulya Ravi's fitness video was reposted by her fan clubs too. The video went immensely viral on social media. Earlier in May, the Nagesh Thiraiyarangam actor shared glimpses of her indoor yoga sessions. She highlighted the importance of 'self-care' and wrote, "You can only win when your mind is stronger than your emotions, yoga, workout and stretching gives you peace #quarantinelife #workout #yoga #peace #strongmind #selfcare." During the quarantine period, Athulya Ravi posted videos of the exercises that could be performed at home, without hitting the gym.

On the work front, Athulya Ravi was last seen in Naadodigal 2, alongside Sasikumar and Anjali. She will be next seen in the upcoming film titled Yen Peyar Anandhan, opposite Santhosh Prathap. Apart from Yen Peyar Anandhan, Athulya Ravi is also roped in for Murungaikkai Chips, directed by Srijar, alongside Shanthnu.

In July, the makers of the film unveiled the first look poster of the film that garnered massive attention from moviegoers. The film will be presented by Ravindar Chandrasekaran and the music of the movie will be given by Dharan Kumar. Sharing the poster, Shanthnu wrote, "à®‡à®¨à¯à®¤ à®šà®®à®¾à®šà¯à®šà®¾à®°à®®à¯ is going to be crazy fun. Here's d 1st look of Murungaikkai Chips." Take a look at the poster below.

Murungaikkai Chips first look poster

