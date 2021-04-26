Atlee Mourns The Demise Of His 'Periyappa', Pens An Emotional Note

Film director Atlee took to his Instagram feed on Sunday, April 25, 2021, to share the news of one of his close family members passing away. He shared a picture of the two and wrote a heartfelt message in his caption, expressing the importance that his periyappa held in his life and that he will be missed. Scroll along and take a look at the post and have a look at the message that Atlee wrote.

Filmmaker Atlee takes to Instagram to mourn the loss of his periyappa

Atlee shared a picture with his late periyappa, where he held him in a tight hug, and also wrote a long message alongside. In Atlee’s message, he mentioned how his periyappa was his role model and will be loved forever.

He wrote, “My periyappa late justice M. Sowndra Pandian has passed away. Banyan of our whole family, Completely Devastated painful can’t take it and don’t know how to come over it, Love him the most, no words to explain Periyappa ur always our king and role model. Love you forever n ever. Will miss u. Rest In Peace”. Take a look at the post here.

About Atlee's films

The filmmaker made his directorial debut back in 2013 with the Arya, Nayanthara, Jai and Nazriya Nazim starrer Raja Rani and went on to win big with it, including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Dialogue Writer and the Edison Award for Best Debut Director. Followed by this, he directed the movie Theri in 2016, which starred Vijay, Samantha and Amy Jackson in lead roles and bagged the SIIMA Award For Best Director as well as IIFA Utsavam Award for Best Director for the movie.

After this, he made the movie Mersal, which marked his second collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay and went on to become the fifth-highest-grossing Tamil film as well as the highest-grossing film of Vijay’s career. Atlee won the Vijay Award for Favourite Director and SIIMA Award for Best Director, for his work in the movie. It also starred S. J. Surya, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menon in pivotal roles.

