Atlee To SS Rajamouli: South Directors With Zero Flop Films

From SS Rajamouli to Anil Ravipudi, take a look at the South directors who have not delivered a single flop in their career so far.

South directors
1/8
Image: Instagram

From SS Rajamouli to Anil Ravipudi, take a look at the South directors who have not had a single flop in their career so far

South directors
2/8
Image: Instagram

SS Rajamouli who has been in the industry for nearly 22 years, has not given a single flop film. He is well known for his films like Baahubali and RRR. 

South directors
3/8
Image: Instagram

Atlee has been directing films for a decade now. Recently, he made his Bollywood debut with Jawaan. In two days, the film reportedly minted Rs. 228 crore worldwide.

South directors
4/8
Image: Instagram

After Rajamouli in Tollywood, Anil Ravipudi is the only director who achieved a double hat trick in this generation.

South directors
5/8
Image: Instagram

Prashanth Neel embarked on a directorial journey with Ugramm which was a decent outing. Then came the two instalments of KGF, which took the Indian box office by storm. 

South directors
6/8
Image: Instagram

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed two films - Arjun Reddy in Telugu and Kabir Singh in Hindi. Both films have emerged as hits. 

South directors
7/8
Image: Instagram

Mari Selvaraj has directed three films till now including Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan and Maamannan which became hard-hitting hits at the box office.

South directors
8/8
Image: Instagram

Films such as Visaranai, Vada Chennai, Asuran, and Viduthalai have taken Vetrimaaran to the top. 

