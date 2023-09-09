Atlee To SS Rajamouli: South Directors With Zero Flop Films

Quick links:
From SS Rajamouli to Anil Ravipudi, take a look at the South directors who have not had a single flop in their career so far
SS Rajamouli who has been in the industry for nearly 22 years, has not given a single flop film. He is well known for his films like Baahubali and RRR.
Atlee has been directing films for a decade now. Recently, he made his Bollywood debut with Jawaan. In two days, the film reportedly minted Rs. 228 crore worldwide.
After Rajamouli in Tollywood, Anil Ravipudi is the only director who achieved a double hat trick in this generation.
Prashanth Neel embarked on a directorial journey with Ugramm which was a decent outing. Then came the two instalments of KGF, which took the Indian box office by storm.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed two films - Arjun Reddy in Telugu and Kabir Singh in Hindi. Both films have emerged as hits.
Mari Selvaraj has directed three films till now including Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan and Maamannan which became hard-hitting hits at the box office.