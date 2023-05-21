Atlee, Wife Priya Mohan Spotted At Mumbai Airport Ahead Of Their Cannes 2023 Debut

Director Atlee Kumar was recently seen with his wife, Priya Mohan, at the Mumbai airport. It was in the wee hours on Sunday when the couple was seen at the airport. Atlee and Priya will be seen making their debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

A video of their Mumbai airport appearance is currently making rounds on social media. Atlee was seen wearing an all-black outfit. On the other hand, his wife went with a co-ord set with a matching red-black shirt and trousers, and a black tank top. As they were approached by the paparazzi, the director waved and smiled at the camera. Check out their video below:

Atlee and Priya’s baby boy reveal

Atlee Kumar and Priya Mohan have previously shared a picture of their baby boy. The couple can be seen smiling in the picture as Priya holds their son, Meer. However, Meer’s face was covered with a heart sticker. The couple is still secretive about their three-month-old baby. In the picture, they announced his name, saying, “Yes the name is MEER. Very happy to be revealing our little angel's name. #meer #babyboy”. See the post here:



More about Atlee and his work

Atlee is a prominent director, screenwriter and producer in the Tamil film industry. He kickstarted his career with S Shankar’s Enthiran, for which he worked as an assistant producer. He subsequently made his directorial debut with the film Raja Rani in 2013. The film featured stars such as Nayanthara, Arya, Nazriya and Jai.

He received the Best Debut Director award at the Edison Awards 2013. Since then, Atlee has made films such as Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil (2019), Mersal (2017) and Theri (2016), and has produced films Andhaghaaram (2020) and Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae (2017). Along with Raja Rani, Theri and Mersal have also earned the director-writer-producer several accolades