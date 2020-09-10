Atul Kulkarni's Birthday: 'Chandni Bar' To 'Natarang', A Look At His Stellar Journey

Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni is one amongst the prominent faces in the television and film industry. Born on September 10, he is celebrating his 55th birthday today. From Chandni Bar to Natrang, Atul Kulkarni has essayed several unconventional roles across Bollywood and regional cinema. Over the career span of two decades, the Manikarnika actor has also forayed in the South film fraternity. On the occasion of his birthday, let us take a closer look at his journey as an actor.

Atul Kulkarni’s debut

Atul made his acting debut in the 1997 award-winning Kannada movie Bhoomi Geetha alongside Vinaya Prasad. The movie focused on the need for a balanced approach towards tribal inhabitants and environment. Soon after that, he was seen in several multi-lingual films like Kairee and Jayam Manade Raa. His shot to fame with his stint in Madhur Bhandarkar’s crime-movie Chandni Bar.

Following the success of Chandni Bar, the actor was later roped in for several notable projects like Rang De Basanti and The Attacks of 26/11. After minting critical reception from fans and critics, Atul’s onscreen performance continued to impress audiences even more. His project Natarang went on to become a massive milestone of his career. This 2010 movie depicted the journey of a young artist who is overcoming hurdles related to family, friends and society. Set in the backdrop of a 1970s village, the Marathi movie also highlights issues like gender bias.

This decade has been a boon for his career as he was seen in several ground-breaking movies. From essaying the role of Tatya Tope in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi to being a Lieutenant Commander in The Ghazi Attack, his unprecedented onscreen performances have mesmerised viewers. Apart from the movie, he began venturing in the digital space recently.

Atul Kulkarni’s web series

Atul made his digital debut as Colonel Ajinkya Sathe in ALTBalaji’s The Test Case. After which he was seen in other shows like the City of Dreams and The Raikar Case. Recently, he featured in Amazon Prime Video’s Bandish Bandits. It is the story based on two music artists who set out on a journey of self-discovery to see if opposites might attract.

