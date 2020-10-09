Avinash Kharshikar's Biography; Know All About The Actor's Impressive Body Of Work

Well-known producer and actor Avinash Kharshikar passed away at the age of 74 at his residence on October 8. Hum Aapke Hai Kaun fame Renuka Shahane took to her social media to offer condolences on the actor's demise. Since then, many actors and fans expressed their shock and condoled his death. Here is everything you need to know about the actor Avinash Kharshikar.

All you need to know about Avinash Kharshikar

According to Social Telecast, the veteran actor has worked for 42 years in the Marathi film Industry. He started his acting career in the year 1978 with a role in the film Bandivan Mi Ya Sansari. The movie was released in the year 1988 and was directed by Arun Karnataki. Since then, he worked in various Marathi movies. After a break of a few years, he started his career again with the film named Baiko Asavi Ashi as an actor. After that, he played a vital role in Gharcha Bedi which was a super-hit movie in the ’90s. In the film, Avinash Kharshikar played the memorable role of Dr Vaman which is considered one of his most acclaimed performances.

Since then, Avinash Kharshikar has worked in various movies like Lapva Chapavi, Maficha Sakshidar, Aai Thor Tuze Upkar, and other 40 films. Moreover, the actor has been part of various plays and stage dramas like Apradh Mich Kela, Vasuchi Sasu, and Saujanyachi Aishi Taishi. Avinash Kharshikar also worked in television and was a prat of many soap operas. Some of his most prominent serials include Baap ka Baap, Maherchi Pahuni, Majha Chakulan, Tulas Aali Ghara, Ghayal, and Chalu Navra Boli Baiko. Avinash Kharshikar was a well-known actor who has worked with several big stars of the Marathi film industry like Laxmikanth Berde and Ashok Saraf. In a career that spanned over four decades, he was honoured with several awards and accolades.

