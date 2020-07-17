Avneet Kaur Clears Her 12th Boards, Exclaims She "did Not Expect To Get This Percentage"

Avneet Kaur, who is best known for her spectacular role as Yasmine in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga, has cleared her 12 standard board exams. The actor was quite delighted with the result she received and spoke exclusively about it to an entertainment portal.

During the interview, she revealed that she had been recovering from dengue and was also managing her work while the boards were on. Thus Avneet was extremely delighted to find out that she passed with flying colours. She spoke about her struggles in managing her work and studies while still recovering from dengue.

The actor has been getting several congratulatory messages from her fans and well-wishers all over Instagram, according to an entertainment portal.

Avneet Kaur clears her 12 boards despite dengue

Avneet told the entertainment portal that she feels really good to have secured a good 74%. She remarked that initially, she did not expect something like this in terms of marks. She said that her parents are quite proud of her achievement and are quite happy about it as well.

Avneet then said that she has been receiving several congratulatory messages since her result was out. According to the entertainment portal, Avneet Kaur has been in the film industry for over 10 years now and she has been no stranger to managing a work-life balance.

Speaking about this aspect, Avneet continued saying that she has been managing her work and her personal life for over 10 years now. She revealed that she had been studying and shooting all along and thus trying to balance things out.

She revealed that she had done this during her school days as well and thus things have been pretty good to her so far. Avneet Kaur continued to say that she had studied very hard for the exams and often at times she would have to finish the exam and rush for her shoots.

She revealed how on one instance she gave her exams and headed straight to Naigaon for the shoot of her show Aladdin. She said that she is quite used to this lifestyle now and that it never gets old, according to an entertainment portal.

Speaking about her illness at the time, Avneet Kaur revealed that she had dengue and was recovering from it at the time of boards. The actor said that she could not take an off as she had to go for shoots and exams, hence she would often sit on sets and revise her exam topics.

She then revealed that in one instance she had to go to Phuket to shoot a music video and come back the next day and directly go to give her exams. She revealed that while she did deal with some stress, she is happy that it all went well, according to the entertainment portal.

