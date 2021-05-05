'Avvai Shanmugi' Cast: Kamal Haasan And Others Who Play Pivotal Roles

Avvai Shanmugi is a highly acclaimed Tamil film released in 1996. Directed by K. S. Ravikumar, it was written by Crazy Mohan. The movie is inspired by the English-language film Mrs Doubtfire and was remade in Hindi as Chachi 420 with a few original members, released a year later.

Avvai Shanmugi cast and characters

Kamal Haasan as Pandyan / Avvai Shanmughi

The cast of Avvai Shanmugi is led by Kamal Haasan in dual role. He plays Pandyan, an assistant dance choreographer with a modest income, and is not able to spend much time with his family. Pandiyan disguise as old woman caretaker Avvai Shanmughi, to be with his daughter.

Meena as Janaki

Avvai Shanmugi cast has Meena playing Janaki. She is a married woman who lives separated from her husband Pandyan and has applied for divorce. Meena acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and a few Hindi movies, in her almost four-decade-long career.

Gemini Ganesan as Vishwanathan Iyer

One of the most important Avvai Shanmugi characters is Vishwanathan Iyer, played by Gemini Ganesan. He is the rich father of Janaki who develops feeling for Avvai Shanmughi. Veteran actor Ganesan mainly worked in Tamil cinema and has been honoured with Padma Shri and several other awards.

Nassar as Basha

The cast of Avvai Shanmugi has Nassar portraying Basha. He is the Muslim friend of Pandyan who advises him to steal his daughter and later takes up the role of a mute cook at Vishwanathan Iyer's house. Nassar is a popular actor who has mainly worked in the South Indian film industry.

Heera as Rathna

Heera is a part of the Avvai Shanmugi cast as she plays Rathna. The character is in love with Pandyan but is often rebuffed. In her short acting career, Heera worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada movies.

Ann Alexia Anra as Bharathi

Among the most important Avvai Shanmugi characters is Bharathi, portrayed by Ann Alexia Anra. She is the daughter of Pandyan and Janaki. Bharathi leaves at her grandfather's house and knows that her father is Avvi Shanmughi but refuses to reveal his secret in order to spend time with him.

IMAGE: YOUTUBE MOVIES YOUTUBE