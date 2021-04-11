Awards Sai Pallavi Received For Her Role In The Movie 'Premam'; See Full List

Sai Pallavi shot to stardom with her role in the 2015 Malayalam movie Premam. The movie marked Sai Pallavi's debut and was a critical and commercial success. Her role in the movie went on to earn her various accolades. Let us take a look at all the awards Sai Pallavi received for her role in the movie Premam.

Awards that Sai Pallavi received for Premam

Here is a list of all the awards Sai Pallavi won for her role in Premam-

1. Asiavision Awards- New Sensation in Acting (Female)

2. Asianet Film Awards- Special Jury Award

3. 63rd Filmfare Awards South- Best Female Debut (Malayalam)

4. 5th South Indian International Movie Awards- Best Female Debut (Malayalam)

5. Vanitha Film Awards- Best Newcomer (Actress)

6. IBNLive Movie Awards- Best Southern Debut

The movie was directed by Alphonse Puthren and featured actors like Nivin Pauly, Madonna Sebastian, Anupama Parameswaran, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar and Siju Wilson in the lead roles. The movie almost featured 17 debutant actors. The movie was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The movie was remade in Telugu in 2016 with the same name. The film was included in The Hindu's top 25 Malayalam films of the decade.

Upcoming Sai Pallavi's movies

The actress has various projects in her kitty for the upcoming year. She will be seen in the romantic drama Love Story opposite actor Naga Chaitanya in a lead role. The movie is all set to release on 16th April 2021. Sai will next be seen in the Telugu period drama Virata Parvam opposite Rana Daggubati. The actress recently took to her Instagram to share the poster of her upcoming movie Virata Parvam. Actors like Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand play supporting roles in the movie. The plot of the movie follows the Naxalite movement that took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s. The movie is slated for release on 30th April 2021.

Pallavi will also be seen Telugu supernatural thriller Shyam Singha Roy directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It features actors like Nani and Krithi Shetty in lead roles with Pallavi.

Source: Sai Pallavi's Instagram