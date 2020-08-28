'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Tamil Remake To Star Karthi & Radhakrishnan Parthiban In Lead Roles?

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a Malayalam action thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the title roles. The film is speculated to have a Tamil remake that will feature Karthi and Radhakrishnan Parthiban in the lead roles. As mentioned in a report by DT Next, Ayyappanum Koshiyum's Tamil remake will have Karthi reprising Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role, while Parthiban will be portraying Biju Menon’s role. Read further and get more details.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum's Tamil Remake

According to earlier reports, it was speculated that film producer Kathiresan's company Five Star Creations has bought the rights to remake the film and they will bankroll Ayyappanum Koshiyum's Tamil remake. Reports are also saying that Tamil superstars Sarathkumar and Sasikumar have been approached to play the lead roles in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. However, the pair was changed to Karthi and Radhakrishnan Parthiban for anonymous reasons, as per the latest report.

As mentioned by DT Next, the filming will commence by the end of this year. It is also said that Karthi will start shooting for the film once he wraps up shooting for his Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Filmmaker Kathiresan is also planning to shoot Ayyappanum Koshiyum's Tamil version with minimal crew following the government's social distancing rules and regulations. Reportedly the film's major portions will be filmed in Ooty and Kodaikanal, also where Ayyapanum Koshiyum was also originally filmed.

Talking about the Tamil version, Karthi and Radhakrishnan Parthiban's pair will be again seen sharing screenspace after Aayirathil Oruvan, released in 2010. After ten years of hiatus, it would be exciting to see the pair back on screen together. Aayirathil Oruvan was one of the most critically acclaimed Tamil films.

More about Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is an action thriller film penned and helmed by late director Sachy. Bankrolled by Ranjith and P. M. Sasidharan under the company Gold Coin Motion Picture Company, the southern hit features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the holding roles. Ayyappanum Koshiyum follows the story of a dispute between Koshy Kurien, a powerful and wealthy ex-Havildar and Ayyappan Nair, a sub-inspector in Attappadi.

The film released on February 7, 2020. A positive response was received from the critics and audience. On the box office front, the film collected over 50 crores and was regarded as the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year, after Anjaam Pathiraa. Check out the film's trailer below.

