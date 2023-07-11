Last Updated:

Baahubali 2 To Kantara: Highest-grossing Hindi Dubbed South Films

Take a look at the South Indian movies with highest collections for the Hindi dubbed versions.

Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty shattered several records at the box office. The Hindi dubbed version collected Rs 511 crore nett. 

KGF 2 starring Yash was a blockbuster at the box office. Fans from across the country praised this film and it managed to earn Rs 435.2 crore nett for its Hindi dubbed version. 

Oscar-winning movie RRR was a pan-Indian film and garnered appreciation from both critics and viewers. The Hindi dubbed version collected Rs 276.8 crore. 

2.0 marked the first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajinikanth. The film was a massive success and earned Rs.189 crore in the Hindi dubbed version.

Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, received mixed reviews but managed to earn a whopping Rs 150.6 crore nett for the Hindi dubbed versions. 

Prabhas' recent release Adipurush had a good start at the box office but the collections kept dipping with each passing day. The film earned Rs. 143.25 crore nett in the Hindi dubbed version. 

The first installment of the Baahubali series changed the way pan-Indian films work at the box office. The movie collected Rs 115 crore for the Hindi dubbed version. 

Pushpa starring Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj was released in multiple languages in India. The Hindi dubbed version earned Rs 108.61 crore nett at the box office.

Kantara, featuring Rishab Shetty as the main lead, received a positive response from the audience across India and earned Rs 79.60 crore nett for the Hindi dubbed version.

The first installment of KGF was released in 2018 and the character of Rocky received immense love from the viewers. The Hindi dubbed version of the film earned Rs. 45 crore nett at box office.

