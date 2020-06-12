Prabhas Takes Up Green India Challenge, Plants Saplings In His Backyard

Baahubali star Prabhas took the Green India Challenge on Thursday by planting saplings in his residence's backyard. Sharing the photos on his social media, Prabhas wrote: "I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenIndiaChallenge from rebel star #Krishnamraju garu. I’ve planted 3 saplings." (sic) He also nominated his Saaho co-star Shraddha Kapoor and Tollywood actors Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati to take up the challenge. Prabhas lastly said, "Let’s continue the chain for a Green India by 2022." (sic)

Check out the post

I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenIndiaChallenge from rebelstar #Krishnamraju garu. I’ve planted 3 saplings and... Posted by Prabhas on Thursday, 11 June 2020

Also Read | Did You Know Yash's 'KGF' Smashed Records Of 'Baahubali 2' In Kannada Film Industry?

Also Read | 'Amazing Singing': Man Sings Baahubali: The Beginning's 'Kaun Hai Voh'; Video Goes Viral

Green India Challenge that has gained momentum in Hyderabad was started by politician Santosh Kumar. It aims to create awareness about the importance of trees. Under the Green India Challenge many people from different walks of life plant saplings and nurture it for a greener India. Popular Tollywood celebrities like Suma Kanakala, Rahul Sipligunj, and Krishnam Raju have taken part in the Green India Challenge.

Prabhas, last seen in Sujeeth's Saaho, is currently at his Hyderabad residence spending time with his family. Though his last film failed at the box office, fans are awaiting the release of the upcoming movie of the Baahubali star. Prabhas will be next seen in a Radha Krishna Kumar-directorial.

The movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is reported to be a love story set in the medieval period. Reportedly, Prabhas will be playing the role of a fortune teller in the film, while Pooja Hegde will play the role of a princess. The movie, tentatively titled Jaan, will also mark the return of Bollywood actor Bhagyashree. She was last seen in a small role in Satish Vegesna's Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018). The movie that is slated to hit the screens in mid-2020 might get delayed due to the lockdown.

Also Read | Baahubali 2’s Russian Dubbed Clip Goes Viral On The Internet; Watch Here

Also Read | Prabhas' 'Baahubali 2' Creates Waves In Russia As Dubbed Version Airs On Television

Besides the upcoming film, Prabhas has a movie with Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin. The film, starring Prabhas in the lead, is reported to be science fiction. Recently, in a tweet, director Nag Ashwin revealed that the untitled movie's shooting would begin by the end of this year. He further disclosed that the movie would release in 2021, and also that it is an original story written by Ashwin a few years ago. The Prabhas starrer is produced by Sapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under their production banner Vyjayanthi Movies.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.