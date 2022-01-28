'Baahubali' Actor Tamannaah Grooves On 'Kodthe' Song In New Social Media Challenge; Watch

Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia is currently basking in the success of her recently released song Kodthe from Ghani, in which she amazed the audience with her stunning dance moves. Initiating a dance challenge, the actor shared a video of herself grooving to her song on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tamannaah started a video challenge in which she could be seen dancing to her recently released song Kodthe, also starring Varun Tej. The actor also tagged Varun Tej and Sai Manjrekar to take the challenge. Tamannaah captioned the video, "Take more chances. Dance more dances. I'm dancing to the beat of #Kodthe." Tagging Varun and Sai, the actor wrote, "It's your turn next! @varunkoniedela @saieemanjrekar challenging both of you to take up the #KodtheDanceChallenge 🥊💃". Tamannaah is seen wearing a black cut-out crop top and same-coloured joggers as she does the hook steps from the song.

Tamannah Bhatia grooves to Kodthe song

Earlier, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster from the same track. She wrote in the caption, "Presenting Kodthe a quick pick me up to motivate you to accomplish your goals. Get ready to get knocked out." The foot-tapping song, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, was released on January 15. The song garnered over one million views in about eight hours since its release. The song is from the upcoming sports film Ghani, which will feature Varun Tej in the lead role. The actor was also seen in a gold sequin crop top and bold red lipstick as she matched steps with her backup dancers. The lyrics of the song were penned down by Ramjogayya Sastry, while Harika Narayan was the singer.

More about Ghani

The sports drama will see Tej's character going head to head with opponents in the ring and the trailer also included glimpses of Saiee Manjrekar, whose character will be his love interest. Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu and others also featured in the teaser, as Ram Charan's voiceover narrated the story.

Tamannah on the work front

On the work front, the That Is Mahalakshmi actor will be next seen in Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will be a part of the Netflix comedy Plan A Plan B, also starring Riteish Deshmukh.

Image: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks