Baahubali Actress Anushka Shetty Opens Up About Marriage Plans: I’d Like It To...

Anushka Shetty's latest movie Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty hit the big screens on September 7. In a recent interview with Gulte.com, the actress opened up about working with Naveen Polishetty, who is eight years younger than the actress. She also spoke about the possibility of working with Prabhas, her Baahubali co-star, again and revealed her marriage plans.

3 things you need to know

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is directed by Mahesh Babu P.

The film marks Anushka Shetty's first release in 3 years.

The actress was last seen in Hemant Madhukar’s Nishabdham.

Anushka Shetty on working with Prabhas

When asked about the possibility of collaborating with Prabhas again, Anushka Shetty stated that the decision isn't solely in her hands. She acknowledged the strong fan base of their on-screen pairing and is hopeful that a compelling script and character would be created that would appeal to both her and Prabhas.

Anushka Shetty reveals her marriage plans

Opening up about her wedding plans, she said that she doesn't have a specific answer to that question. "Honestly, I don’t have a specific answer to that. I’d like it to happen organically and at the right time. Marriage is something that will occur when it’s meant to, and I believe it has its own timing," she said.

(A still of Anushka Shetty | Image: X)

Anushka Shetty on 7-year age gap with Naveen Polishetty

Anushka Shetty mentioned that she didn't have specific considerations about the age or experience of her co-star. She emphasised that what matters most is who effectively portrays the character, and casting decisions ultimately lie with the director and production team. Anushka found the idea of working with Naveen Polishetty interesting and praised his exceptional talent and portrayal of his role in their project.