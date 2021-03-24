'Baahubali' Fame Ramya Krishnan Gets 'vaccinated' For The Novel Coronavirus

Baahubali actor Ramya Krishnan took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, to share a post as she gets vaccinated for the novel coronavirus. Along with the post, the actor also revealed in a message that she has taken the vaccine in the caption section. On seeing this post, netizens were quick enough to flood the comment section with praise and lots of happy messages.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ramya Krishnan shared a picture where she is seen getting the COVID19 vaccine shot. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting still on a couch as the doctor injects the vaccine. Ramya donned a white printed top along with beige pant and all smiles for the camera under her mask. She also opted for a high ponytail hairdo, well-done brows and no makeup. One can also notice the medical staff taking necessary precautions as she wears a mask and gloves

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Vaccinated!! #covidvacccine #foryourself #forothers #getvaccienated”. Take a look at Ramya Krishnan's Instagram post below.

As soon as Ramya shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the actor for her decision, while some were all gaga over the picture. One of the users wrote, “God bless you always dear Ramya”. Another one wrote, “yay! Another one to take the vaccine”. Check out a few more comments below.

Earlier, Ramya Krishnan took to Instagram to share a post where she is all happy. In the picture, the actor can be seen relaxing in a pool and is taking a selfie. She is seen sporting sunglasses and opted for a messy hairdo and no makeup. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing, “Being happy never goes out of style...ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜Šâ¤ðŸ§¡ðŸ’› #nohashtagsneeded”. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

The actor is all set to be seen in the upcoming sports-action film titled Liger. The film is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will star as the lead characters in the film. Apart from Ramya Krishnan, the film will also star Ronit Roy, Makarand Despande and Ali in crucial roles. The film, Liger, is all set to release on September 9, 2021.

(Promo Image Source: Ramya Krishnan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.