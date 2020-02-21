'Baahubali' Makers Back With A Satyadev Film, 'Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya' Teaser Out

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya is an upcoming film from the makers of Baahubali. The teaser of the film was released recently on YouTube. The teaser features Satyadev Kanchara in a significant role. The teaser has successfully created some buzz amongst the audience.

Teaser of Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya released

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya is an upcoming film which is being produced by Prasad Devineni and Shobu Yarslagadda, who previously delivered the blockbuster film Baahubali in 2015. The upcoming film has been directed by Syam Venkatesh, who has also contributed to the story of the film.

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya teaser features south actor Satyadev Kancharana playing the role of Uma Maheswara Rao. The teaser has been grabbing attention for the way it has been shot and directed. Have a look at the teaser of the film here.

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya is expected to be the remake of the critically acclaimed 2016 film which was titled Mashinte Prathikaaram. It featured Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

The story of this film was based on a man who is out to seek revenge despite being horrified at the thought of it. A part of the audience which has seen Maheshinte Prathikaaram can be seen impressed by the teaser of the Telugu remake Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.

Fans are loving Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya teaser

The teaser of Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya has been receiving a lot of love from the viewers so far. Most of the audience can be seen impressed by the light-hearted nature of the teaser. Have a look at what people have been saying about the Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya teaser.

It's a proud moment for all Mahesh's 🤪 out there like me.

I can say that all Mahesh's can connect to this story.#UMUR #Mahesh https://t.co/bc5uSQ2iuv — Mahesh (@AmbatiMahesh) February 21, 2020

@ActorSatyaDev you're so cute in the teaser, can't wait to watch your ugra rupma on big screen. Sending love and good luck ❤ #UMURteaser #UMUR

Watch it #ICYMIhttps://t.co/yexrDif8Tp — Hershy (@Hershy_01) February 21, 2020

Image Courtesy: screengrab from Arka Mediaworks Youtube channel

