Baahubali Star Anushka Shetty Joins Koo; Teases 'interesting Updates' Soon

Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty has joined Koo. The micro-blogging platform Koo is like an Indian version of Twitter and its popularity has been rising among avid social media users. After Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was banned from Twitter for sharing incendiary tweets post-West Bengal elections, she joined Koo which she described to be more like her "home" than a rented flat like other apps. Anushka Shetty informed her fans and followers on all her social media handles that she has joined the Koo.

Anushka Shetty joined the Koo, teases an update

Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 22, to share her updates on Koo. The 39-year-old actor shared the screenshot of her profile on Koo which said "Actress Official Anushka Shetty- Smile Always". The Souryam actor wrote in the caption, "Hi all….Hope you all doing well and keeping safe 😊 Follow me on my official Koo account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you…Thank u 💛 https://www.kooapp.com/profile/msanushkashetty" (sic). She also shared the post on her Instagram story for letting her followers access her Koo profile by simply swiping up.

A sneak peek of Anushka Shetty's Instagram

On the occasion of World Yoga Day, Anushka Shetty shared her journey with Yoga that began two decades ago. In the Instagram video, Anushka wrote about how yoga has helped her gain a new understanding of life, anchored her core, and made her more aware of her breath. She wrote in the caption, "Let’s grow, learn, understand, experience, love, discover ourselves our magic and sprinkle a little of that magic dust around us .. smile always. HAPPY HAPPY YOGA DAY #InternationalDayOfYoga #YogaDay #YogaDay2021".

A look at Anushka Shetty's movies

Anushka Shetty gained huge recognition and widespread acclaim for her role as Princess Devasena in the epic action films Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion, the latter being the second highest-grossing film of all time in India. Shetty had made her acting debut in 2005 with the Telugu film Super for which she earned Filmfare Award for Best Supporting actor- Telugu nomination. Shetty essayed dual roles in the 2009 dark fantasy film Arundhati which won her several accolades including Nandi Award, CineMaa Award for Best Actress, and many more. Her other famous movies include Vedam, Singam, Rudramadevi, Singam II, Size Zero, Vaanam, Vettaikaran, and many more.

