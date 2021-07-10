'Baahubali' Stars Rana Daggubati, Prabhas & Other Co-actors Celebrate 6 Years Of The Film

Baahubali: The Beginning on Saturday, July 10 completed its 6th year of release as actors Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati and Prabhas celebrated the milestone on their social media handles. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie starred Prabhas in the titular role. The movie was praised globally while, Prabhas gained popularity as a global star. The film released in theatres on July 10, 2015, and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Prabhas took to his Instagram to share a still of him from the movie. He captioned the picture as "#6YearsOfBaahubali: Here's to the team that created waves of cinematic magic all across the country and the world 🙌🏻". He received outpouring love and adulation from his fans on the post.

Tamannaah, Rana and Anushka react to the movie's 6th Anniversary

Baahubali actress Tamannaah also took to her social media and uploaded stills from her scenes from the movie. Uploading a couple of her photos from the movie, she said it was an honour to be a part of the film that changed the course of Indian cinema. Her caption read "It's an honour to be a part of the movie franchise that changed the course of Indian Cinema. Baahubali will always have a special place in my heart ❤️ #6YearsOfBaahubali". Her sizzling chemistry with Prabhas in the movie was a key element of its own. Prabhas as Sivudu and Tamannaah Bhatia as the rebellion Avanthika surely made the film an unforgettable experience for its fans.

Rana Daggubati, starred as Bhallaladeva, the main antagonist in the film Baahubali, also took his Instagram to post a story in which he can be seen riding a horse in a still from the movie. The actor captioned the photo as" #6YearsOfBaahubali". Here is the story he posted.

Actress and model Anushka Shetty, who played the role of Princess Devasena in Rajamouli's movie, also shared Prabhas's Instagram post on her story and remembered the film. Her caption read #6yearsofbaahubali along with two emojis.

