Baahubali Turns 7: When Prabhas Used Equipments Worth Rs 1.5 Cr To Weigh 100 Kg For Film

It has been seven years since celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli released his magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning. The movie starred Prabhas in a never-seen-before look as he played Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali. The movie became a global blockbuster and broke several box office records. While the film was a success for its plot and direction, the film's star cast including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty also put a lot of effort into the film. The former two underwent an extreme transformation for the film as they managed to pull off a kind of physique that left fans spellbound.

Prabhas and filmmaker SS Rajamouli have often revealed that the actor put in years for the film. The actor's trainer had earlier revealed how Prabhas transformed into a 100kg physique for his film, in an interview with The Statesman. Reddy closely monitored Prabhas' workout regime and his diet for the film series. He revealed how the Radhe Shyam star was gifted gym equipment worth Rs 1.5 crore for his look.

The actor's trainer also revealed Prabhas' diet which consisted of several nutritious cuisines. Reddy revealed that Prabhas had to add egg whites, vegetables and almonds to his diet and eliminate rice completely. He took six meals a day and his food intake for Baahubali was between 2000 to 4000 calories a day.

While the actor gained a lot of weight for his role, he had to keep fluctuating between a more muscular body and a toned body. He played a double role in the film which demanded different physiques. While Mahendra Baahubali had a more toned body, he was a bit bulky as Amarendra Baahubali.

Talking about Prabhas' dedication to the film series, Reddy said, "He would shoot for hardcore stunts and by the end of it, be tired, but never missed workout. There were days when we would start exercising at midnight. His dedication was amazing."

Baahubali's plot

Baahubali is a fantasy period drama that revolves around the King of Mahishmati Amrendra Baahubali. As his cousin grows envious of him, Baahubali is killed by one of his trustworthy men. However, his lost son returns to Mahishmati to rescue his mother and seek revenge. Apart from Prabhas, the film also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles.

Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas