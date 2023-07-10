Baahubali Turns 8: Revisiting Iconic Scenes From The Blockbuster Franchise

Quick links:
Ramya Krishnan played Queen Sivagami in the Baahubali series. In a moving scene, she sacrificed herself to save baby Mahendra.
This scene left the audience in shock as Katappa shared a strong bond with Amrendra Baahubali. The reason for this twist was revealed in the sequel.
Shiva aka Mahendra Baahubali was not an ordinary man. In this stellar scene, he lifted a huge shivling on his shoulder.
This scene highlighted that Amrendra Baahubali was not just a gentleman but also as a caring husband.
Anushka Shetty portrayed the role of Devsena in the Baahubali series. Her fight scene built an aura around this skilled warrior.
Mahendra arrives in Mahishmati to rescue Devasena. He helps the labourers by pulling the rope of a falling statue. Everyone is shocked as he looks exactly like his father.