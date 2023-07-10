Last Updated:

Baahubali Turns 8: Revisiting Iconic Scenes From The Blockbuster Franchise

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, which was released in 2015, completed 8 years today (July 10). Let's have a look at eight iconic scenes from the two-part franchise.

| Written By
Niharika Sanjeeiv
Sivagami's sacrifice for Baahubali
Ramya Krishnan played Queen Sivagami in the Baahubali series. In a moving scene, she sacrificed herself to save baby Mahendra.

Katappa killing Baahubali
This scene left the audience in shock as Katappa shared a strong bond with Amrendra Baahubali. The reason for this twist was revealed in the sequel.

Shiva carrying the Shiva Lingam
Shiva aka Mahendra Baahubali was not an ordinary man. In this stellar scene, he lifted a huge shivling on his shoulder.

Anushka Shetty walks over Baahubali's shoulder
This scene highlighted that Amrendra Baahubali was not just a gentleman but also as a caring husband.

Katappa meets baby Mahendra Baahubali
The scene hit the right notes with its emotional intensity.

Devsena's first fight scene
Anushka Shetty portrayed the role of Devsena in the Baahubali series. Her fight scene built an aura around this skilled warrior.

When Mahendra Baahubali enters Mahishmati
Mahendra arrives in Mahishmati to rescue Devasena. He helps the labourers by pulling the rope of a falling statue. Everyone is shocked as he looks exactly like his father.

When Bhallaladeva sees Mahendra Baahubali
When Bhalladeva meets Mahendra for the first time, and breaks into sweats, wondering how his cousin is still alive. He eventually realises that Mahendra is his nephew.

