Baby On OTT: Anand Deverakonda Starrer To Premiere Digitally On This Date

Baby was released in theatres last month, and emerged as a box office success. It started off slow but was immediately recognised to be a great film by critics and fans alike. With good word-of-mouth spreading around, the film kept its momentum throughout its theatrical run. Having crossed more than Rs 90 crores worldwide with a budget of Rs 14 crore, Baby emerged as a sleeper hit. Now, the film's OTT release date is also out.

3 things you need to know:

Baby was theatrically released on July 14.

The film features Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in key roles.

It is directed by Sai Rajesh.

When will Baby premiere on OTT?

As per the official streaming partners for the film, Aha Video, Baby's digital release has been locked for August 25. In the post announcing the film’s OTT premiere, the makers shared a statement that read, “Get ready to witness the "Cult love story of the decade" one more time. Baby will make you fall in love, scream in anger and cry at the same time. Premieres Aug 25.”

Get ready to witness the "Cult love story of the decade" one more time. ❤Baby will make you fall in love, scream in anger and cry at the same time. Premieres Aug 25. If you can’t wait till then, subscribe to aha gold and enjoy the movie 12 hours early.🤩@ananddeverkonda… pic.twitter.com/IkUv1duN89 — ahavideoin (@ahavideoIN) August 18, 2023

Baby success bash: Anand Deverakonda and team celebrates

On Sunday, August 6, Baby team organised a celebratory event at the Sandhya 70MM theatre, Vizag. The occasion was to celebrate 25 days of the film's theatrical premiere. The main cast for the movie - Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin - marked their presence.

Entire students of the Avanthi College Vizag grooves to "O Rendu Prema Meghaalila" with team #BabyTheMovie during the BLOCKBUSTER Success tour. 💥🎼#CultBlockbusterBaby pic.twitter.com/ucmr2GCQX2 — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) August 5, 2023

Anand Deverakonda also reposted glimpses from the evening on X, formerly known as Twitter. In one post, several attendees could be seen singing along to the song O Rendu Prema Meghaalila, while in another, the team launched a new song from the film, surprising the fans present there. Additional scenes from the unlikely hit were also shown at the event.