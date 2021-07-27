'Badhaai Ho' Gets A Tamil Remake Titled 'Veetla Visheshnga'; Will Star RJ Balaji, Aparna

Ayushmann Khuranna starrer Badhaai Ho is all set to get a Tamil remake with the title Veetla Visheshnga. The film will be backed by Boney Kapoor with a powerful star cast comprising RJ Balaji and Aparna Balamurali. It is expected to hit the floors in August 2021. The comedy-drama Badhaai Ho is one of Ayushmann's most celebrated films depicting the story of a middle-aged couple who get pregnant, much to the disappointment of their sons.

Badhaai Ho gets a Tamil Remake

As reported by a leading daily, the makers have finalized the title as Veetla Visheshnga, which comes from K Bhagyaraj’s 1994 Tamil drama of the same name. The movie is still in its pre-productional stage and will hit the floors sometime in August 2021. The film is helmed by RJ Balaji and it also features actors like Sathyaraj and Urvashi, who will be reprising the roles of Gajaraj Rao and Neena Gupta from 2018 blockbuster respectively. The project is being planned to get wrapped up in a single schedule.

Aparna Balamurali, who made her debut with the thriller drama 8 Thottakal, and was hailed by the audience for her remarkable performance, will be paired opposite RJ Balaji. Boney Kapoor will bankroll the film under his banner Bayview Projects LLP. Apart from directing the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer, RJ Balaji s also part of Prabhudeva starrer Yung Mung Sung, the release of which has been delayed for a long time due to the ongoing situation.

Veetla Visheshnga will also mark RJ Balaji's second stint as a director. Balaji has previously helmed the 2020 comedy-drama film Mookuthi Amman, which featured Smruthi Venkat, Nayanthara and Indujha in pivotal roles. Nayanthara, who has portrayed wide roles in her career, was seen playing a goddess for the first time in the film that saw a digital release on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. The film opened to positive reviews and responses.

Badhaai Ho was a commercial success with earnings of over ₹221 crores and received positive reviews by critics and audiences alike. The film won four awards at the 64th Filmfare Awards, including Best Actress (Critics) for Neena Gupta, Best Supporting Actress for the late Surekha Sikri, and Best Supporting Actor for Gajraj Rao. It also won two National Film Awards: Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Supporting Actress bagged by Sikri.

(IMAGE- @CINEMAREARIN/TWITTER, @RJ_BALAJI/TWITTER)

